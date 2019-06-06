SAT rejects NSE plea for bank guarantee to Sebi in co-location case

Securities Appellate (SAT) Thursday rejected NSE's plea for allowing it to provide instead of transferring Rs 687 crore from account to Sebi in co-location case.

The tribunal, however, granted an additional week to the exchange to comply with the May 22 order which directed NSE to transfer Rs 687 crore to (Sebi) within two weeks from the account.

"In our view, we do not find any reason to modify our order dated May 22, 2019. The appellant (NSE) should transfer the amount which is already kept in the account as per the interim order of Sebi to be transferred to Sebi account as per our order dated May 22, 2019," SAT said while rejecting NSE's plea.

Earlier, the regulator had asked NSE to deposit revenue from its co-location facility in an escrow amount as an interim measure.

Last month, NSE moved the challenging Sebi's rulings against it in the co-location case.

In April, Sebi directed the exchange to disgorge profits of over Rs 1,000 crore and imposed a six-month ban on launching new besides action against other entities, including some current and former officials.

The amount includes disgorgement of Rs 687 crore profit derived from dissemination of data in the co-location case.

The also ordered the exchange to initiate an enquiry against its staff to find out if they had given any treatment preferential in terms of access to market data to certain brokers.

In the co-location case, the regulator had barred the exchange from accessing the securities market for six months.

