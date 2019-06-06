Russian on Thursday said and should mend fences after the of former Russian in Britain.

"There's a need to finally turn this page -- linked to spies and assassination attempts," Putin told heads of global agencies at an economic forum in Saint Petersburg.

"Global issues related to national interests in the economic and social spheres and global security are more important than games of security services," the Russian said.

Putin added that Skripal was not a "Russian " "It was not us who spied on you," Putin said. "It's your agent, not ours. That means you were spying on us." Skripal is a former double agent, who sold secrets to Britain and moved there after a 2010 swap.

Last year Skripal and his daughter were poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent in the English city of Salisbury, the first use of in since World War II.

says the military grade nerve agent dubbed "Novichok" was produced in and the attempted assassination was "almost certainly" approved by the Russian state.

has denied involvement.

Putin expressed hope that Moscow's ties with will improve under a new in Britain, suggesting the new should think about British companies operating in "I would very much want a person who will become (in Britain) to take into account the interests of 600 British companies working in Russia," Putin said. will step down as her Conservative party's on Friday over her failure to take Britain out of the on time, but will stay on as until a successor is chosen.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)