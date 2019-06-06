Discussions within govt and with US underway to resolve trade issues: MEA

Days after the US announced its decision to end preferential trade status for India, the Thursday said efforts are on to resolve the trade issues between the two countries.

"There has been discussions within the government as well as with the US to resolve the issue," (MEA) said at a

"These kind of issues come up and they are resolved mutually as well," he added.

Last week, terminated India's designation as a beneficiary from June 5, ending the country's USD 5.6 billion trade concessions under the key GSP programme.

The Generalized System of Preference (GSP) is the largest and oldest US trade preference programme and is designed to promote economic development by allowing duty-free entry for thousands of products from designated beneficiary countries.

In its reaction, the said that in any relationship, particularly in the area of economic ties, there are issues which get resolved mutually.

was the largest beneficiary of the GSP programme in 2017 with USD 5.7 billion in imports to the US given duty-free status, according to a report published in January.

