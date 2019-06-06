BJP slams 'VIP treatment' for MP CM's kin during temple visit

The BJP Thursday targeted Madhya Pradesh for alleged "VIP" treatment his relatives received when they visited the famous Mahakal temple here.

The district administration, however, said the chief minister's relatives paid for all the government facilities.

Nath's relatives were allowed to use government helipad and provided with an ambulance and a police escort when they landed here Tuesday, claimed Rahul Kothari.

"Kamal Nath's nephew and other relatives were given treatment as per during their Ujjain visit. When even sick persons are forced to use bicycle or other personal vehicles, an ambulance was present in the cavalcade of CM's relatives," the said.

"Nothing can be more shameful than this. We are going to submit a complaint to the governor," Kothari added.

The cavalcade of vehicles carrying the chief minister's relatives also visited other temples in the city.

Shashank Mishra said Nath's relatives paid for the use of helipad, ambulance and

They also donated Rs 51,000 for 'Mahakal Bhojanshala', the temple kitchen, which enabled them to perform puja in the temple's sanctum sanctorum, he said.

This facility is offered to other donors too, the said.

Other devotees were not stopped from entering when the chief minister's relatives were performing puja, he added.

