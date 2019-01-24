JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Union Minister wants 'Green Good Deeds' launched in Pondy

Why mandatory requirement of father's name in filing petition shouldn't be relaxed: Rajasthan HC to HC admin
Business Standard

SBI General Insurance Q3 profit up 53% at Rs 89 cr

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

SBI General Insurance Thursday reported a 53 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 89 crore for the quarter ending December.

Its net profit was Rs 58 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, SBI General said in a statement.

SBI General recorded its sustainable underwriting profit of Rs 49 crore in quarter as against an underwriting loss of Rs 41 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The Gross Written Premium (GWP) also witnessed a significant growth of 37 per cent to Rs 1,272 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 24 2019. 22:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements