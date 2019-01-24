DMK rewards Senthil Balaji with top post in Western TN

Just over a month after he joined the DMK, the main opposition party Thursday appointed V Senthil Balaji as party in charge for western district.

Relieving district Nanniyur Rajendran from his post, the named Senthil Balaji as "party in charge," the top post as regards the district.

Appealing to all elected party office-bearers to join hands with Balaji, the said Rajendran will from now on head the weavers wing of the party.

Balaji's anointment as has happened sooner than expected as the intends strengthening the party in the western region, where its organisational prowess is not as robust as that of the AIADMK, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

A strongman from the western region, Balaji is expected to address chinks in the party's armour in the Western district.

On December 14, 2018 Balaji walked out of the TTV Dhinakaran-led and joined the DMK in the presence of M K here.

In the late J Jayalalithaa-led Cabinet (2011-16), he was the and wielded clout both in the government and his native district.

Balaji, who was once close to Dhinakaran, had said he joined the DMK "inspired by Stalin's performance and leadership qualities.

