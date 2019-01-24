DMK rewards Senthil Balaji with top post in Western TN

Just over a month after he joined the DMK, the main opposition party Thursday appointed V Senthil Balaji as party in charge for western Karur district.
Relieving Karur district party secretary Nanniyur Rajendran from his post, the DMK named Senthil Balaji as "party in charge," the top post as regards the district.
Appealing to all elected party office-bearers to join hands with Balaji, the DMK said Rajendran will from now on head the weavers wing of the party.
Balaji's anointment as district chief has happened sooner than expected as the DMK intends strengthening the party in the western region, where its organisational prowess is not as robust as that of the AIADMK, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.
A strongman from the western region, Balaji is expected to address chinks in the party's armour in the Western district.
On December 14, 2018 Balaji walked out of the TTV Dhinakaran-led Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam and joined the DMK in the presence of party chief M K Stalin here.
In the late J Jayalalithaa-led Cabinet (2011-16), he was the Transport Minister and wielded clout both in the government and his native Karur district.
Balaji, who was once close to Dhinakaran, had said he joined the DMK "inspired by Stalin's performance and leadership qualities.
