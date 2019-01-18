SBI Life Q3 profit up 15% at Rs 264 crore

Friday reported a 14.7 per cent growth in its profit after tax at Rs 264.28 crore for the third quarter ended December 2018.

The private insurer's PAT stood at Rs 230 crore during the corresponding period last year, the insurer said in a statement.

Total income of the company increased to Rs 12,156.39 crore as against Rs 9,585.87 crore in the third quarter of the previous fiscal.

The asset under management (AUM) increased to Rs 1,34,150 crore as compared to Rs 1,11,630 crore at the end December 31, 2017.

SBI Life Insurance, established in 2001, is a joint venture between and and is one of the leading life companies in

