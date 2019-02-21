JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Delhi court adjourns hearing to Mar 7 in Sunanda Pushkar death case against Shashi Tharoor

'Concrete measures' on sex abuse needed, pope tells Vatican summit
Business Standard

SC appoints former judge D K Jain as first ombudsman in BCCI

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court Thursday appointed its former judge, Justice D K Jain as the first ombudsman for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

A bench comprising Justices S A Bobde and A M Sapre said: "We are happy that by consent of the parties and the suggestions, the name of retired Justice D K Jain has been agreed to be appointed as the ombudsman in the BCCI.

"We accordingly appoint Justice (retired) D K Jain as first ombudsman in the BCCI.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 21 2019. 14:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements