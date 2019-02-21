Aerostructures Assemblies India awarded contract by Saab

-
ALSO READ
IndiGo switches 125 Airbus A320neo orders to longer range A321s - source
P&W says engine meets safety standards, but backs DGCA order
Government holds review meet on A320 Neo aircraft
IndiGo grounds a A320neo aircraft for engine replacement
Airbus says A320neo India deliveries back on track
-
Aerostructures Assemblies India Pvt. Ltd. (AAI), has been awarded a contract on Thursday by Saab Aerostructures to manufacture the structural assembly for the Over Wing Doors (OWD) on the Airbus A321neo programme.
AAI is a joint venture between Aequs Aerospace and Swedish aerospace and defence company Saab AB.
The Over Wing Doors are a critical part of the aircraft used for emergency exits, and there are four Over Wing Door on the A321Neo aircraft, Aeques officials said.
The structural assembly comprising machined aluminium parts will be assembled by the AAI team in Belagavi, Karnataka and delivered to the Saab Aerostructures Assembly Line in Linkping, Sweden, the company said in a release.
AAI has been delivering door plugs for Airbus' A321neo Cabin Flex configuration since 2017 and produced wing panels and D-nose assemblies for the A380 programme since 2014.
Besides end products, its capabilities also include development of assembly tools, jigs, and fixtures.
Production deliveries will begin at the end of 2019 and ramp up in subsequent years, Aequs said in a release.
"This contract, in partnership with Saab, represents another critical element in our support of Airbus.It further establishes our competence in delivering aero structure assemblies to global clients while creating value in the supply chain," Aequs Group Chairman & CEO Aravind Melligeri said.
AAI facility is located within the Aequs SEZ, the countrys first Notified Precision Engineering Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Belagavi.
"It is a great privilege to be able to place this work package with AAI. It is a result of hard work and joint efforts and we are pleased to both support the growth of the company and Airbus' position in India with this award," Saab Aerostructures Vice-President and Managing Director Lars Jensen said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU