Aerostructures Assemblies India awarded contract by Saab

Aerostructures Assemblies Pvt. Ltd. (AAI), has been awarded a contract on Thursday by to manufacture the structural assembly for the Over Wing Doors (OWD) on the A321neo programme.

is a joint venture between and Swedish and defence company

The Over Wing Doors are a critical part of the used for emergency exits, and there are four Over Wing Door on the A321Neo aircraft, Aeques officials said.

The structural assembly comprising machined aluminium parts will be assembled by the team in Belagavi, and delivered to the Assembly Line in Linkping, Sweden, the company said in a release.

has been delivering door plugs for Airbus' A321neo Cabin Flex configuration since 2017 and produced wing panels and D-nose assemblies for the programme since 2014.

Besides end products, its capabilities also include development of assembly tools, jigs, and fixtures.

Production deliveries will begin at the end of 2019 and ramp up in subsequent years, Aequs said in a release.

"This contract, in partnership with Saab, represents another critical element in our support of It further establishes our competence in delivering structure assemblies to global clients while creating value in the supply chain," said.

is located within the Aequs SEZ, the countrys first Notified Precision Engineering Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Belagavi.

"It is a great privilege to be able to place this work package with AAI. It is a result of hard work and joint efforts and we are pleased to both support the growth of the company and Airbus' position in with this award," Saab Aerostructures Lars Jensen said.

