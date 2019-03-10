SC asks states to file responses on fixing compensation for silicosis victims

The has directed all the states to file their responses on the issue of fixing compensation for victims of caused due to ill-effects of polluting industries.

is a lung disease caused by exposure to silica dust.

The apex court, which is hearing a matter related to rehabilitation of workers who have suffered from while working in factories in several states, was told that (CPCB) had inspected polluting units functioning in a state and gave its report in 2017.

"It (CPCB report) presents a grim picture. Not only there have been large scale violations insofar as environmental laws are concerned, it has led to serious problems among the habitants of these areas causing various diseases and even deaths," a bench of justices A K Sikri (since retired) and S noted in its order.

The appearing for the petitioner told the apex court that the CPCB should take steps to ensure that polluting industries are closed.

The appearing for CPCB told the court that many such polluting units in have already been ordered to be closed.

The CPCB assured the bench that appropriate action will be taken against polluting industries which are still operational in the state.

"A show cause notice be issued to all the states on this aspect. They should file their replies as to why compensation should not be fixed by this court for paying the same to the victims of silicosis which have occurred to the habitants where the industries are located," the bench said.

It asked the states to file their replies on this aspect within six weeks.

"We make it clear that this aspect (compensation to victims of silicosis) will be considered on the next date of hearing and appropriate orders will be passed thereupon," the bench said in its order.

The top court had earlier asked the CPCB to apprise it about the steps taken to prevent silicosis and to provide workers a dignified and safe working environment.

