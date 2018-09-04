SC assures NBCC for funds to complete 46,575 flats of Amrapali Group, favours forensic audit

The Tuesday assured state-run NBCC of funds to complete 46,575 flats of crisis-hit Group at an estimated cost of Rs 8,500 crores and favoured forensic of balance sheets of the to assess the extent of siphoning of funds by them.

The top court observed it appears that a "big scandal is taking place in the name of business" and termed it as a "big serious fraud" committed on the homebuyers.

The court asked the Group to cooperate with the auditors or face sealing of its premises and forensic of accounts of all entities including directors, their wives and daughters.

As the India Ltd (NBCC) gave a proposal for completion of 15 residential projects having 46,575 flats at an estimated cost of Rs 8,500 crores in 6-36 months, a bench of Justices and U U said the court will try to reach the persons responsible for the fraud and retrieve each and every money siphoned off from various projects.

"We won't ask you (NBCC) to put any money. We will provide you all necessary funds to start the project. The idea is that the wheel should start moving," the bench said and asked Group to file a response to NBCC's proposal.

The court also took note of a submission made by Anil Mittal, a of Anil Ajay & Company, the for most companies of the Amrapali Group, that money from nine firms were used to purchase shares of 37 associate entities.

informed the court that the money taken from homebuyers was also used to purchase office space space called "Amrapali Towers" in sector 62/63 of

"This is a big scandal going on in the name of This is a big fraud. You will never know there may be 100 persons behind the curtain. We are going to find the real persons behind the curtain and would go everywhere to find them. We will retrieve each and every money siphoned off from the projects," it said.

The bench asked whether the money which was used in Group companies was without any interest, to which he replied in affirmative.

He said the money from nine companies was used in 37 firms for purchasing shares and a share agreement existed in this regard.

"A company starts at a capital of Rs 1 crore and Rs 150 crore is taken from the homebuyers in the name of a project. Then the shares of a third company are being purchased, not from the money of the company but from the money collected from homebuyers. This is how you inflate the share capital of the companies and create a cobweb," Justice observed.

Maninder Singh, appearing for of Baroda that has initiated insolvency proceedings against Amrapali, said its forensic of some companies showed diversion of Rs 2,765 crore.

"They (Amrapali) are not totally independent and they are with their creditors. Their statements cannot be taken on a face value. There is urgent need for independent of all group companies," he said.

The bench asked the to suggest names by September 6 for carrying out of all companies within a fixed timeframe.

Singh said he would inform the court if the wishes to carry out of all companies, or else suggest another methodology for carrying out such an exercise.

"We want to know the outflow of funds from an umbrella company to even a single entity and its usage. We want to have the forensic audit of every single entity including the directors who have worked with the company since 2008 including the accounts of their wives, daughters and all related persons", the bench said.

The court said those found guilty will be under scanner and their properties will be sold.

The bench said it will look into concerns of nominee directors who by virtue of being the financial creditor to are on the board and their properties details are being sought by the court.

Senior advocates Shyam Divan, and Harin Raval, appearing for some nominee directors, said they had nothing to do with the affairs of and were on the board because of being financial creditors.

"We can't assess your bonafide at present. We can't discharge you at this moment. Let the forensic audit report come and then we will see," the bench said.

At the outset, NBCC Anoop Kumar Mittal, who was present in the court said that to realise the estimated cost of Rs 8,500 crore for completion of projects, there will be shortfall of Rs 2,038 crore which can be raised from selling unsold floor space for worth Rs 2,100 crore.

The bench said at present money can't be taken from home buyers and to start the construction of pending projects, it may auction some unencumbered properties.

The top court had earlier slammed the group for playing "fraud" and "dirty games" with the court and had ordered attachment of all and movable properties of its 40 firms.

