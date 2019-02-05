SC brought Mamata's Banerjee's political histrionics to screeching halt: Irani

Minister Mamata Banerjee's political histrionics have been brought to a screeching halt by the Supreme Court, said on Tuesday after the apex court directed the to cooperate with the CBI in the Saradha chit fund scam probe.

The apex court said Kumar will appear before the (CBI) in Shillong, Meghalaya, and no coercive steps, including the arrest of the chief, will take place during the course of the probe.

Irani said the had ensured that a free and fair investigation takes place.

Taking a swipe at Banerjee after she claimed a moral victory following the court's order, Irani said the minister has been left with egg on her face.

"With egg on her face, to celebrate it as a moral victory is a dichotomy available only to Mamata Banerjee's realm of politics," the told reporters.

The order should be a matter of introspection and concern for her, she added.

