SC cancels Jan 29 hearing in Ayodhya land dispute case

The Sunday cancelled the January 29 hearing in the politically sensitive Ram Janambhoomi- land title dispute case due to non-availability of one of the five judges of a

Justice S A Bobde will not be available on January 29 due to which sitting of the headed by stands cancelled, as per a notice issued by the registry.

The five-judge bench was re-constituted on January 25, as Justice U U Lalit, who was a member of the original bench, had recused himself from hearing the matter.

When the new bench was constituted, Justice N V Ramana was also excluded from the re-

No reason was cited for the exclusion of Justice Ramana in the new Constitution bench.

Besides the CJI, the new bench comprises justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, and S A Nazeer.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)