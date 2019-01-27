SC cancels Jan 29 hearing in Ayodhya land dispute case

-
ALSO READ
'Namaz is synonymous with mosques'
Supreme Court declines to refer Ayodhya dispute to larger bench
Ayodhya dispute: SC declines to refer to five-judge bench whether mosque is integral to Islam
Judge recuses himself from Ayodhya case, new bench to be set up before Jan 29
Had no indication Ayodhya case to be heard by 5-judge bench, say advocates
-
The Supreme Court Sunday cancelled the January 29 hearing in the politically sensitive Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid land title dispute case due to non-availability of one of the five judges of a Constitution bench.
Justice S A Bobde will not be available on January 29 due to which sitting of the Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi stands cancelled, as per a notice issued by the Supreme Court registry.
The five-judge bench was re-constituted on January 25, as Justice U U Lalit, who was a member of the original bench, had recused himself from hearing the matter.
When the new bench was constituted, Justice N V Ramana was also excluded from the re-constitution bench.
No reason was cited for the exclusion of Justice Ramana in the new Constitution bench.
Besides the CJI, the new bench comprises justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU