Tej Hazarika, the son of the late Bhupen Hazarika, said Sunday the government's decision to confer on his father is a victory for humanity, diversity and India's secular character.

The government had on Friday announced that former Pranab Mukherjee, the later and would be conferred the -- the country's highest civilian award.

An e-mailed statement issued on Sunday quoted Tez Hazarika, who lives in the USA, as saying: "In his songs, blueprints for the youth and future of can be discovered."



Tez, reacting to his father being conferred the country's highest civilian award, said, "In his songs he celebrated the richness of indigenous people not only of the Northeast but all of and he advocated their inclusion in the Indian experience as essential to the success of Indian civilisation as a whole.

