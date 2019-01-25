Sebi grants central counterparty status to clearing corps operating in GIFT IFSC

Markets regulator Sebi Friday said it has granted qualifying central counterparty (QCCP) status to two corporations operating in Gujarat International Tec-City, an (GIFT IFSC).

The two entities are India International Corporation (IFSC) Ltd and NSE IFSC Corporation Ltd. They carry out the functions of clearing, settlement, collateral management and risk management for various segments of the exchanges.

A QCCP member is subjected to lower capital requirements under the Basel-III framework introduced by the

" (IFSC) and NSE IFSC Clearing Corporation are granted the status of QCCP," the (Sebi) said in a statement.

Clearing corporations is regulated by the (Sebi) and the Reserve Bank of India, for

Further, it is also subjected, on an on-going basis, to rules and regulations that are consistent with the Principles for Financial Market Infrastructures issued by the Committee on Payments and of Securities Commissions.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)