SC issues notice to Centre on plea against its power to surveil under law

The on Friday sought response from the Centre on a challenging the validity of the State's power of surveillance under and the Acts.

A bench comprising and Justice issued notices to the Centre, the ministries of Electronics and and Communications on the petition field by a human rights body People's Union for Civil Liberties, which alleged that the is "misused/abused rampantly" by the government.

The petition, filed through Sanjay Parikh, has urged the court to declare certain provisions under the Indian Telegraph Act and the Act, which grant power of surveillance to the government, as violative of the Constitution.

The petition claimed that "the data that is available publicly shows rampant use of powers under these provisions."



"The government admitted that in the year 2013, up to 9,000 orders for interception of phone calls were issued and that in addition, about 500 orders were issued every month for interception of emails," the said.

The petition claimed that the facts were revealed in a reply to an RTI query, adding that "it poses an alarming situation where it appears that the citizens are under constant surveillance/monitoring which violates not only the constitutional governance but the rule of law, which is paramount in democracy.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)