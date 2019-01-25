Malayalam film director attacked, police arrest RSS Man

-
National award-winning Malayalam film director Priyanandanan was allegedly attacked with cow dung water near here Friday, days after he courted controversy over an objectionable Facbook post on Sabarimala women's entry issue, police said.
In a swift action on a complaint lodged by the director, police registered a case and arrested an RSS worker within hours of the attack.
Police identified the arrested as Sarovaran of Kodungallur and said he had been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including those related to assault with intent, voluntarily causing hurt and punishment for obscene acts or words.
Earlier, Priyanandan said he suspected the hand of BJP-RSS workers in the incident.
However, the BJP denied any role in the attack and said it was a natural reaction of a person who had read the offensive post.
The director said the incident took place at 9 am as he came out of his house at Cherpu in Thrissur district.
"As I came out of my house, a man came running, hit me on the face and head and poured cow dung water on me," he told reporters.
"The aim is to weaken me with this attack," he added.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the attack on Priyanandan.
In the name of a Facebook post, a few days ago Sangh Parivar organisations had threatened and initiated a cyber attack against Priyanandanan.
This was an attack on the freedom of expression of the director and this will not be allowed at any cost, Vijayan said in a statement here.
The "Pulijanmam" director had courted controversy a few days ago after he posted some objectionable comments on Lord Ayyappa as the state was rocked by the issue of women's entry into the Sabarimala shrine.
The Sabarimala Karma Samithi, which had spearheaded the protests against the state government's decision to implement the Supreme Court verdict allowing entry of women and girls of menstrual age into the hill shrine, had taken out a march to Priyanandan's house against his post.
The director had later withdrawn the post.
