SC issues notice to Meghalaya HC Registry on Judge's controversial remarks

The Monday sought response of the High Court Registry on a plea seeking expunction of controversial remarks by Justice that should have been declared a Hindu country at the time of partition in 1947.

A bench comprising and Justices issued notice to the on the plea filed by and others.

The plea contended that the judgment authored by High Court Justice Sen is "legally flawed and historically misleading".

The apex court had earlier refused to consider the prayer that the judicial work from Justice Sen be withdrawn and had rather asked the petitioner to amend her plea by seeking expunction of alleged controversial remarks in the judgment.

Justice Sen had written in his judgement, " declared themselves as an Islamic country and since was divided on the basis of religion should have also been declared as a Hindu country but it remained as a secular country.

"Even today, in Pakistan, and Afghanistan, the Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Christians, Parsis, Khasis, Jaintias and Garos are tortured and they have no place to go and those Hindus who entered during partition are still considered as foreigners, which in my understanding is highly illogical, illegal and against the principle of natural justice," he had said.

The observations made by the violate the and makes a case for India as a country of and for Hindus, the petition said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)