SC raps Centre on NRC, says hell bent on not allowing process to go on

The Tuesday came down heavily on the Centre over the National Register of Citizens (NRC) process and said it is hell bent on not allowing the work to continue.

The top court rapped for its plea seeking to stall the work for two weeks keeping in mind the role of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in the election duty.

Reiterating that July 31 deadline for the completion of exercise will not be extended, a bench headed by said the Centre is not cooperating in the process and it seems the entire effort of the MHA is to destroy the NRC process.

The apex court asked the to consider exempting certain state officers from election duty to ensure that NRC process continues.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)