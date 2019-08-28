JUST IN
Govt's communication on Justice Kureshi's elevation to go to collegium: SC

An SC Bench said the Ministry of Law and Justice's communication on elevating Justice Akil Kureshi as the Chief Justice of the MP High Court would be placed before the Collegium to take a call on it

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court of India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it had received a communication from the Ministry of Law and Justice on the Collegium's recommendation, elevating Justice Akil Kureshi as the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. 

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the communication of the ministry would be placed before the Collegium to take a call on it. 

The bench, also comprising justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer, deferred the hearing on a plea moved by the Gujarat High Court Bar Association, which has sought a direction to the Centre to notify the elevation of Justice Kureshi.    
First Published: Wed, August 28 2019. 13:10 IST

