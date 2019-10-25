SC reserves verdict on pleas challenging disqualification of Karnataka MLAs

JUST IN
Business Standard

The rebel Congress-JD (S) MLAs were disqualified by the then Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court Friday reserved its verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs before the trust vote moved by the previous H D Kumaraswamy government.

The rebel Congress-JD (S) MLAs were disqualified by the then Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar.

Kumaraswamy had resigned after losing a trust vote, which paved the way for the BJP-led government in the state under B S Yediyurappa.
First Published: Fri, October 25 2019. 15:45 IST

