SC reserves verdict on pleas challenging disqualification of Karnataka MLAs

The Friday reserved its verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs before the trust vote moved by the previous H D Kumaraswamy government.

The rebel Congress-JD (S) MLAs were disqualified by the then Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar.

Kumaraswamy had resigned after losing a trust vote, which paved the way for the BJP-led government in the state under B S Yediyurappa.