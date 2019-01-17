SC sets aside certain provisions of 2016 Maha law imposing restrictions on dance bars

The on Thursday set aside certain provisions of a law imposing restrictions on the licensing and functioning of dance bars in

A bench headed by Justice A K Sikri quashed certain provisions of the Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants and Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women (Working therein) Act, 2016 like the mandatory installation of CCTVs and a partition between rooms and the dance floor.

The top court, however, upheld some provisions. It allowed the payment of tips to performers but made it clear that showering of currency notes cannot be allowed.

It quashed the provision mandating that dance bars in should be one kilometre away from religious places and educational institutions.

It also upheld the condition fixing the timing of dance bars in the state from 6 pm to 11.30 pm.

