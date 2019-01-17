SC sets aside certain provisions of 2016 Maha law imposing restrictions on dance bars

JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court on Thursday set aside certain provisions of a law imposing restrictions on the licensing and functioning of dance bars in Maharashtra.

A bench headed by Justice A K Sikri quashed certain provisions of the Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women (Working therein) Act, 2016 like the mandatory installation of CCTVs and a partition between bar rooms and the dance floor.

The top court, however, upheld some provisions. It allowed the payment of tips to performers but made it clear that showering of currency notes cannot be allowed.

It quashed the provision mandating that dance bars in Maharashtra should be one kilometre away from religious places and educational institutions.

It also upheld the condition fixing the timing of dance bars in the state from 6 pm to 11.30 pm.

First Published: Thu, January 17 2019. 12:35 IST

