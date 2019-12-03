SC to hear petition seeking greater autonomy for poll panel after 4 weeks

-
The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear after four weeks a PIL seeking that the chief election commissioner and election commissioners be appointed by a three-member collegium.
The collegium will comprise the prime minister, the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha and the chief justice of India.
A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant took note of submissions that the plea needed an urgent hearing.
"We will list it for hearing after four weeks," the bench said.
BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay has filed the PIL seeking to ensure more autonomy for the chief election commissioner's (CEC) office and election commissioners.
The plea has also sought an independent secretariat for the Election Commission of India (ECI) and that it should also be given the power to make rules.
