DCW chief alleges police didn't allow her to start indefinite hunger strike

She was supposed to start her hunger strike on Tuesday morning against the recent incidents of rape.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Swati Maliwal

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal alleged on Tuesday that police did not allow her to start an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.

She was supposed to start her hunger strike on Tuesday morning against the recent incidents of rape. However, she said police placed barricades and did not allow tents to be placed.
First Published: Tue, December 03 2019. 10:40 IST

