JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Will hear pleas on CAA after arguments in Sabarimala case are finished: SC
Business Standard

SC to set up vacation bench during 7-day Holi break to hear urgent matters

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said it will not be on the day of Holi but during the week

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A view of the Supreme Court | Photo: PTI
A view of the Supreme Court | Photo: PTI

The Supreme Court on Thursday said it will set up a vacation bench for the seven-day Holi break to hear urgent matters.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said it will not be on the day of Holi but during the week.

Till now, the apex court had a vacation bench during the summer break of nearly two months.

The CJI made the statement after a lawyer mentioned a case and sought urgent hearing.
First Published: Thu, March 05 2020. 11:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU