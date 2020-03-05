Will hear pleas on CAA after arguments in Sabarimala case are finished: SC

-
ALSO READ
Here's the full story of the Sabarimala temple case so far
Not discussing issue of women's entry into Sabarimala temple, says SC
Women's entry at Sabarimala: Supreme Court refers matter to larger bench
Sabarimala verdict LIVE: SC delays ruling on ban on women entering temple
Sabarimala once more
-
The Supreme Court on Thursday said it will hear pleas challenging the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) after arguments in the Sabarimala matter are over.
A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said this after senior advocate Kapil Sibal sought urgent hearing of CAA matters and said that till date, the Centre has not filed a reply in the matter.
Attorney General K K Venugopal told the bench also comprising justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant that the Centre would be filing a reply in a few days.
A nine-judge bench is re-examining various religious issues, including the entry of women into the Sabarimala temple and mosques, and the practice of female genital mutilation in the Dawoodi Bohra community.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU