Scania drives in new range of trucks in India

Scania Commercial Vehicles India Thursday said it has introduced new range of trucks in the country to cater to various segments such as mining, construction and long-haulage business.

The company's next truck generation (NTG) comes with BS-VI-ready powertrains and modular system to provide customised transport solutions.

"India is an important market for us and we are here to stay. The strategic introduction of Scania's world-class range reiterates our commitment to the country," Scania India Managing Director Petr Novotny said in a statement.

With the launch of the NTG range, the company aims to drive the evolution of India's transport solutions in the mining, construction and long haulage business, he added.

"We reinforce our commitment to helping customers achieve higher levels of profitability, safety, efficiency and productivity in their businesses. We are confident that these strategic initiatives will further support the growth of mining industry in India and strengthen Scania India's growth story," Novotny said.

The company said the new range comes with higher load carrying capacity, better up time, more durable and highest levels of safety and driver comfort.

Scania commenced operations in India in 2007 in partnership with Larsen & Toubro. In 2011, it established a production facility in Narasapura, Karnataka, to cater to the requirements of the market.

