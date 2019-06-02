'SCCL aims for Rs 50,000 crore turnover'

-
: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), a state-owned miner, is aiming to achieve Rs 50,000 crore turnover from the present Rs 26,000 crore in near future, a top official said Sunday.
Speaking after taking part in Telangana Formation Day celebrations here, SCCL chairman and managing director N Sridhar urged employees to re-dedicate themselves to make Telangana a "Bangaru Telangana" by achieving the targets in coal production, dispatch and removal of overburden, an official release said.
SCCL has shown a growth of 116.5 per cent in sales and 282 per cent in profits in last 5 years, he said.
"Now, it is the time to gear up to achieve a turnover of Rs 50,000 crore soon. SCCL is planning to open new mines in SCCL areas and also take up new blocks in other states too," Sridhar said, according to the release.
He also thanked Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his co-operation and his recommendation to the Central government for allocation of new coal blocks to SCCL in Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
