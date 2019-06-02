Madhya Pradesh: 33 IAS, 37 IPS officers transferred

In a major administrative reshuffle, the government in has transferred 33 IAS and 37 IPS officers, including collectors of 15 districts and of Police (SP) of as many districts in the state.

As per the order issued post-midnight on Saturday, Sudam P Khade was transferred as additional secretary in the state secretariat, although nobody was appointed in his place, a official said.

The collectors of Dhar, Khandwa, Dindori, Agar Malwa, Alijrajpur, Shajapur, Burhanpur, Niwari, Satna, Sehore, Damoh, Raisen, Katni, and Neemuch districts were also transferred.

The also transferred 37 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including the SPs in 15 districts.

As per the order, the SPs of Shahdol, Shivpuri, Katni, Anuppur, Seoni, Sidhi, Dhar, Jabalpur, Khandwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Barwani, Singrauli, and (North) were transferred.

Zone Inspector General (IG) has also been transferred. He was replaced by Yogesh Deshmukh, who was posted so far as IG (Chambal Zone).

Prasad was made IG (Rail).

In the run up to the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister and and now Union Home Minister had targeted the Kamal Nath-led government in the state, accusing it of running a "transfer-posting industry".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)