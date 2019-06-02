Pope to beatify 7 Romanian martyrs in deeply symbolic Mass

paid homage Sunday to who were persecuted, tortured and killed during Romania's communist regime by presiding over the beatification of seven martyrs on his third and final day in the country.

presided over the eastern rite beatification Mass Sunday in Blaj, a stronghold of the Greek- that was outlawed during communism. The seven bishops had been arrested and imprisoned between 1950 and 1970 for adhering to their faith.

is expected to hold them up as models for the Romanian faithful today.

Sunday's Mass marked the first time that Francis has ever presided over an eastern rite liturgy as pope, the Vatican said.

The Mass is being celebrated on the symbolic "Field of Liberty," a huge expanse east of Blaj that was the site of an important nationalist rally in 1848.

A century later, at the field demanded that Greek- join the Orthodox church.

Many refused, and thousands of priests were incarcerated in communist prisons, including the seven being beatified Sunday.

The Catholic Church's property was seized. The refusal of the Orthodox church to return Catholic assets remains a source of tension between the two today.

"This is a holy day for all Catholics," said 50-year old Emanuela Canta, who arrived in the Blaj field early Sunday to get a spot.

"I wish we could share the same kind of faith they (the martyrs) had. I wish God could strengthen us and our belief."



It was Francis' second visit to Transylvania, after he celebrated Mass on Saturday at the in the Carpathian mountains, the most in dedicated to the Virgin Mary.

Francis is travelling across to visit its far-flung Catholic communities.

The unusually thorough single-country itinerary is making up for the fact that St. John was only allowed to visit the capital, Bucharest, in 1999 in the first papal visit to a majority Orthodox country since the Great Schism divided Christianity.

After Mass in Blaj, Francis will meet with people from the disadvantaged Roma minority before returning to the Vatican.

