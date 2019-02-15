Scheduled cancellations of 30 flights daily to continue till March 31, says IndiGo

Budget carrier on Friday said scheduled cancellations of 30 flights every day would continue till March 31 and denied that 130 flights were being cancelled on Friday.

IndiGo's statement came a day after said the would cancel 130 flights on Friday. The carrier also said that out of the listed 130 flights, it was operating 120 flights, "as scheduled, with more than 20,000 travelling passengers".

In a statement, said it was maintaining its position "regarding scheduled cancellations of 30 flights per day until March 31, 2019".

However, it said these cancellations do not include NOTAMs (Notice to Airmen) which are issued by various airports due to operational reasons.

Generally, NOTAMs are issued to operations to inform them about airspace restrictions.

On Thursday, when asked whether the was cancelling 130 flights on Friday, an spokesperson said it has not cancelled any additional flights other than the schedule cancellations. However, no formal statement was issued to this effect.

"As stated earlier, the anticipated cancellations are 30 flights per day. The operations will be completely normalised by the start of the summer schedule from March 31.

"Additionally, a NOTAM in started effective today (February 14), which caused additional 40 flight cancellations, rescheduling for which had been completed a month back and passengers were informed and reaccomodated accordingly," the airline said in a statement on Thursday.

