30 more IndiGo flights cancelled, fliers resort to high last-minute fares

Shortage of pilots continued to hamper operations with the cancelling as many as 30 flights Tuesday from across stations and passengers allegedly being forced to buy last minute high fares for its flights, a source said.

On Monday also, the Gurugram-headquartered had pulled out 32 flights from its network.

On the other hand, there was no indication of any probe by the regulator into the cancellation of such a large number of flights by the since last Saturday.

has cancelled 30 flights for Tuesday due to the on-going pilots issue. Most of the flights have been cancelled from Kolkata, and Chennai, the source said.

While eight flights are not being operated from Kolkata, another five flights are cancelled from and four each from and Chennai, among others, he added.

The source also alleged that was forcing passengers to either buy last-minute fares or offering them alternate flights with one-stop connectivity with a long transit time.

Response to the queries sent to and of Civil on this issue was awaited.

In a statement on Sunday, the airline had blamed on weather for disruption in operations across its network.

"As part of recovering our schedule, positioning of the crew and aircraft had to be readjusted. As a result, a number of flights were cancelled, it had said without giving any specific number of flights were cancelled.

Here's what some hassled passengers had to say about the cancellations:

#Indigoairline sucks! Why on earth you would cancel my flight twice #Indigo? Alternate options you propose are horrible. Why harass a loyal customer? Just a refund won't do, you should be punished for issues at your end, why just the customers? #Pathetic — Bikramaditya Singhal (@bikramsinghal) February 12, 2019

@IndiGo6E rubbish service by Indigo ... changed my flight wothout informing me... now delayed stuck at Delhi airport ... no intimations about any delays ... worst service #worstairline #indigo6e — Kaustubh Solanki (@KaustubhSolanki) February 12, 2019

@IndiGo6E I received a call on 2nd Feb.. saying my flight on 3rd Feb is cancelled.. unable to get refund so far. Poor service from your office at mangalore. — CA. Shantharam Shetty (@CaShantharam) February 12, 2019

I've been stranded at #Chennai airport for the last 9 hours. Disappointing start to my trip. Don't fly #IndiGo / @IndiGo6E. Terrible #airline, cancelled more than 100 flights since Sat due to unexplained "pilot shortage". No thanks to @kiwicom247 for selling me these flights too. pic.twitter.com/XVRxy3t7n2 — David Chau (@ChauDave) February 12, 2019

@IndiGo6E needs to be awarded for most number of cancellations and most profitable airline by unethical means in the form of cancelling aircrafts and not providing refund if you have a connecting flight with them. Also award for most unpleasant customer care. #flightawards — Prithvi (@prithvikc11) February 12, 2019

@IndiGo6E i had booked a seat in flight no. 6E 985 WAS CANCELED BY YOU AND RESCHEDULED TO NEXT DAY, PLEASE REIMBURSE MY HOTEL STAY FOR 1 DAY AND TRAIN TICKET RE BOOKING FROM DELHI.. — ramnik gupta (@ramnikgupta) February 12, 2019