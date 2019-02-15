Tata Motors Tiago crosses 2 lakh cumulative sales milestone

Friday said its hatchback has crossed cumulative sales milestone of two lakh units in the domestic market.

The company had launched the entry level model in April 2016.

"The continues to be one of the few models in the hatchback segment that is still registering positive growth despite being in its third year of production," Passenger Vehicles Business Unit said in a statement.

comes with both petrol and diesel powertrains.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)