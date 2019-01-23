School headmaster, clerk held for taking bribe from teacher

The and of a government school in district of have been arrested for allegedly demanding bribe from a woman teacher, the Anti- Bureau (ACB) said.

Nandakumar More (52) and Pundalik Dalvi (53) of the ashram school in Jawhar taluka allegedly asked the to give them Rs 100 per month for clearing her salary, the ACB said in a release.

They told the woman that she had a backlog of Rs 600 as commission for drawing salary for the last six months. In addition to this, they also demanded Rs 400 for clearing her dearness allowance (DA) arrears, it said.

The woman approached the ACB which laid a trap and nabbed the duo while they were accepting money from the woman at the school on Wednesday evening, the release said.

The two accused were subsequently arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Act, it added.

