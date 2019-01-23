James Gandolfini's son Michael to play young Tony in 'The Sopranos' prequel

Michael Gandolfini, the son of late James Gandolfini, is set to take on the role of young in "The Many Saints of Newark", the upcoming prequel film to "The Sopranos".

Gandolfini, who died of a heart attack in 2013, had made the role famous after he starred in hit HBO crime drama, which ran from 1999 to 2007 and won

Michael, 19, was most recently seen in HBO's "The Deuce". He also had a small appearance in "Ocean's Eight", reported Deadline.

"It's a profound honour to continue my dad's legacy while stepping into the shoes of a young Tony Soprano," said.

"I'm thrilled that I am going to have the opportunity to work with and the incredible company of talent he has assembled for 'The Many Saints of Newark'," he added.

The prequel film will be directed by It has been written by show creator and

The cast includes Alessandro Nivola, Vera Farmiga, Jon Bernthal, and

Nivola will be playing Dickey Moltisanti, who in the HBO series is the deceased uncle of (Gandolfini), and father of (Michael Imperioli).

The character never appeared in the show as he was murdered prior to the show's timeline. He is credited along with Uncle Junior for establishing the crime family.

The prequel will be set against the backdrop of the riots of the 1960s when African-Americans and Italians clashed.

Chase will produce the film via his Chase Films banner with as an

