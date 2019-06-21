Scientific research centre in Bengaluru ranked 7th worldwide

-
-
The Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) here has been ranked seventh among the top 10 scientific institutions in the world by scientific publisher 'Nature'.
In the past, such rankings have been dominated by large universities with huge budgets and manpower resources, a press release said.
However, when the rankings are normalised by size and output, Nature Index found that the rankings are instead topped primarily by small research institutes with high quality output, the release said.
Among them is JNCASR which gets the number-7 spot, it said.
Of the remaining nine institutions, five are from the USA, and one each from Austria, Israel, Japan and Switzerland, the release said.
"Nature noted that JNCASR is significantly younger and smaller though it was established just 30 years ago," it said.
Delighted with the ranking, professor K S Narayan, president-in-charge of JNCASR, said, "I think we are in good company...This recognition is a reflection of the sustained exciting research activities at JNCASR over the last few decades."
Professor Ashutosh Sharma, secretary of the Department of Science and Technology, said, Its great to see JNCASR in the league of institutions such as Princeton, Weizmann, Institute of Advanced Studies and Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne."
Scientist and Bharat Ratna recipient professor C N R Rao is the honorary president and Linus Pauling Research professor at JNCASR, the release said.

