Scoreboard at lunch on the third day of the fourth Test between England and India on Saturday.
England 1st innings: 246
India 1st innings: 273
England 2nd Innings:
AN Cook
c Rahul b Bumrah
12
KK Jennings
lbw b Mohammed Shami
36
MM Ali
c Rahul b Sharma
9
JE Root
not out
30
Extras
(LB-5)
5
Total:
(For 3 wickets, 31.5 Overs)
92
Fall of wickets: 1-24, 2-33, 3-92.
Bowling: R Ashwin 12-2-29-0, JJ Bumrah 9-0-31-1, I Sharma 7-3-11-1, Mohammed Shami 3.5-0-16-1.
