Scoreboard at lunch on the third day of the fourth Test between England and India on ...

Press Trust of India  |  Southampton 

Scoreboard at lunch on the third day of the fourth Test between England and India on Saturday.

England 1st innings: 246

India 1st innings: 273


England 2nd Innings:

AN Cook

c Rahul b Bumrah

12

KK Jennings

lbw b Mohammed Shami

36

MM Ali

c Rahul b Sharma

9

JE Root

not out

30

Extras

(LB-5)

5

Total:

(For 3 wickets, 31.5 Overs)

92

Fall of wickets: 1-24, 2-33, 3-92.

Bowling: R Ashwin 12-2-29-0, JJ Bumrah 9-0-31-1, I Sharma 7-3-11-1, Mohammed Shami 3.5-0-16-1.

First Published: Sat, September 01 2018. 17:50 IST

