Nandita Das' 'Manto' to open Singapore South Asian International Film Festival 2018

Actor-filmmaker Nandita Das' directorial venture "Manto", featuring in the titular role as Sadat Hassan Manto, will be the opening of the second edition of South Asian International Festival (SGSAIFF).

The festival, to be held from October 5 to 14 in Singapore, will also include the awards ceremony.

"We are delighted to screen 'Manto' as the opening at was very much a South Asian But unlike the Europeans, we South Asians do not own this identity, despite many cultural and social similarities amongst the countries in the region. Therefore, it is important to support such festivals that celebrate cinema from the Subcontinent.

"Last year, screened a film I acted in, ' Aata Hai' as the opening film, which is yet to be released. I was unfortunately unable to make it. So, I very much look forward to attending it this year," Nandita said in a statement.

"Manto" was chosen for the prestigious section at 2018 and features an impressive ensemble of actors including Rasika Duggal, Rajshri Deshpande, and

"It's a great honour to open the second edition of with one of the most important Indian films of this year, 'Manto'. We are happy that accepted our invitation to come and present the film at the festival," Abhayanand Singh, of SGSAIFF, said.

The SGSAIFF 2018 lineup represents a diverse mix of feature films, short films and documentaries, which include movies from India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)