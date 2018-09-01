India beat Pakistan 2-1, win consolation bronze in men's hockey at Asian Games

-
Defending champions India beat arch-rivals Pakistan 2-1 in a keenly-contested match to bag a consolation bronze medal in the men's hockey competition at the 18th Asian Games on Saturday.
The Indians, who were the pre-tournament favourites being the highest ranked side in the competition, scored through a field goal from Akashdeep Singh (3rd minute) and a penalty corner conversion by Harmanpreet Singh (50th).
Pakistan's lone goal came from a counter-attack scored by Muhammad Atiq.
The bronze came as a consolation prize for India after they lost to Malaysia in the semi-finals on Thursday.
The end result would be hard for both the Indians and Pakistan to digest as both the countries were eyeing to earn a direct ticket to 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
