Scoreboard of the first ODI between India and Australia here Saturday.

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Australia Innings:

Usman Khawaja


c Vijay Shankar b Kuldeep Yadav

50

Aaron Finch

c Dhoni

b Bumrah

0

Marcus Stoinis

c Kohli

b Kedar Jadhav

37

Peter Handscomb

st Dhoni b Kuldeep Yadav

19

Glenn Maxwell

b Shami

40

Ashton Turner

b Shami

21

Alex Carey

not out

36

Nathan Coulter-Nile c Kohli

b Bumrah

28

Pat Cummins

not out

0

Extras: (W-5)

5

Total: (For 7 wkts, 50 Overs)

236

Fall of Wickets: 0-1, 87-2, 97-3, 133-4, 169-5, 173-6, 235-7.

Bowler: Mohammed Shami 10-2-44-2, Jasprit Bumrah 10-0-60-2, Vijay Shankar 3-0-22-0, Kuldeep Yadav 10-0-46-2, Ravindra Jadeja 10-0-33-0, Kedar Jadhav 7-0-31-1.

First Published: Sat, March 02 2019. 17:05 IST

