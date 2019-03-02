Scoreboard of the first ODI between India and Australia here Saturday.
Australia Innings:
Usman Khawaja
c Vijay Shankar b Kuldeep Yadav
50
Aaron Finch
c Dhoni
b Bumrah
0
Marcus Stoinis
c Kohli
b Kedar Jadhav
37
Peter Handscomb
st Dhoni b Kuldeep Yadav
19
Glenn Maxwell
b Shami
40
Ashton Turner
b Shami
21
Alex Carey
not out
36
Nathan Coulter-Nile c Kohli
b Bumrah
28
Pat Cummins
not out
0
Extras: (W-5)
5
Total: (For 7 wkts, 50 Overs)
236
Fall of Wickets: 0-1, 87-2, 97-3, 133-4, 169-5, 173-6, 235-7.
Bowler: Mohammed Shami 10-2-44-2, Jasprit Bumrah 10-0-60-2, Vijay Shankar 3-0-22-0, Kuldeep Yadav 10-0-46-2, Ravindra Jadeja 10-0-33-0, Kedar Jadhav 7-0-31-1.
