IIM-C to offer programme in Fintech & Financial Blockchain

The of Management, has announced an Advanced Programme in FinTech and Financial Blockchain for the benefit of management and professionals.

The new programme, to help candidates appreciate the explosive growth of FinTech and its increasingly disruptive impact on the and financial ecosystem, will be offered in association with starting May 2019.

( & Control) Faculty-in-charge, The Financial Research and Trading Laboratory, IIM (C) Prof Ashok Banerjee said Friday, this IIM FinTech programme will be delivered in a format which will consist of "on site visits to the IIM (C) campus and live via the digital platform."



Financial technology, or FinTech, is the new technology and innovation that aims to compete with traditional financial methods in the delivery of financial services.

Banerjee said working professionals from banking, and will be able to attend the programme.

"The FinTech course is targeted for the working professionals. expects the Indian FinTech market to grow at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 22 per cent in the next five years. The transaction value for the Indian FinTech sector is expected to reach $73 billion by 2020, as per a report," he said.

In addition, the course will prepare the candidates to exploit the immense potential of FinTech to design and drive new product strategies for their organisations.

Pointing out to achieve such phenomenal growth the industry would have huge training requirements, the senior said presently the FinTech industry faces a talent shortage.

"The content of the programme is inter-disciplinary and we'll draw faculty resources from Finance, MIS (management information system) and We'll also involve industry experts as guest faculty to bring on board the industry perspective," the IIM (C) senior faculty member said.

Santanu Paul, of said, "We are very pleased to with IIM to bring this world-class programme to the market. It is our belief that this programme, with its innovative curriculum and networking opportunities, will serve as a major launchpad for the best FinTech professionals of tomorrow."



TalentSprint is a new-age AI-powered digital platform. Its services have been utilised by some of the leading companies in and industry.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)