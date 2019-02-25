-
ALSO READ
England v Sri Lanka 2nd ODI scoreboard
Scoreboard of the fourth ODI between India and West Indies here on Monday.
Scoreboard at tea on the second day of the fourth cricket Test between India and England ...
Junior World Cup to be held every 2 years, says FIH
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 to be played in India
-
Scoreboard of the second ODI between Indian women's team and England here Monday.
England Women Innings:
Amy Ellen Jones
c Ekta Bisht b Shikha Pandey
3
Tammy Beaumont c Deepti Sharma b Shikha Pandey
20
Sarah Taylor
b Goswami
1
Heather Knight
c Rodrigues b Goswami
2
Natalie Sciver
lbw b Goswami
85
Lauren Winfield
c Mandhana b Poonam Yadav
28
Georgia Elwiss
lbw b Shikha Pandey
0
Katherine Brunt
lbw b Shikha Pandey
0
Anya Shrubsole
lbw b Poonam Yadav
1
Sophie Ecclestone
b Goswami
5
Alex Hartley
not out
0
Extras: (B-4, LB-6, W-3, NB-3)
16
Total: (For 10 wkts, 43.3 Ov)
161
Fall of Wickets: 5-1, 11-2, 14-3, 44-4, 93-5, 95-6, 95-7, 108-8, 119-9, 161-10.
Bowler: Jhulan Goswami 8.3-0-30-4, Shikha Pandey 10-1-18-4, Deepti Sharma 8-1-39-0, Ekta Bisht 8-0-36-0, Poonam Yadav 9-2-28-2.
India Women Innings:
Jemimah Rodrigues
c A Jones b A Shrubsole
0
Smriti Mandhana
lbw b A Shrubsole
63
Punam Raut
st S Taylor b G Elwiss
32
Mithali Raj
not out
47
Deepti Sharma
not out
6
Extras: (LB-4, W-10)
14
Total: (For 3 wkts, 41.1 Overs)
162
Fall of Wickets: 1-1, 74-2, 140-3.
Bowler: Katherine Brunt 7-1-26-0, Anya Shrubsole 8-2-23-2, Georgia Elwiss 7.1-1-28-1, Sophie Ecclestone 7-0-31-0, Natalie Sciver 3-0-11-0, Alex Hartley 6-0-29-0, Heather Knight 3-0-10-0.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU