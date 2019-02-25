Scoreboard of the second ODI between Indian women's team and England here Monday.

England Women Innings:



Amy Ellen Jones



c Ekta Bisht b Shikha PandeyTammy Beaumont c Deepti Sharma b Shikha Pandey20Sarah Taylorb GoswamiHeather Knightc Rodrigues b GoswamiNatalie Sciverlbw b Goswami85Lauren Winfieldc Mandhana b Poonam Yadav28Georgia Elwisslbw b Shikha PandeyKatherine Bruntlbw b Shikha PandeyAnya Shrubsolelbw b Poonam YadavSophie Ecclestoneb GoswamiAlex Hartleynot outExtras: (B-4, LB-6, W-3, NB-3)16Total: (For 10 wkts, 43.3 Ov)161Fall of Wickets: 5-1, 11-2, 14-3, 44-4, 93-5, 95-6, 95-7, 108-8, 119-9, 161-10.

Bowler: Jhulan Goswami 8.3-0-30-4, Shikha Pandey 10-1-18-4, Deepti Sharma 8-1-39-0, Ekta Bisht 8-0-36-0, Poonam Yadav 9-2-28-2.

India Women Innings:



Jemimah Rodrigues



c A Jones b A Shrubsole



0



Smriti Mandhana



lbw b A Shrubsole



63



Punam Raut



st S Taylor b G Elwiss



32



Mithali Raj



not out



47



Deepti Sharma



not out



6



Extras: (LB-4, W-10)



14



Total: (For 3 wkts, 41.1 Overs)



162



Fall of Wickets: 1-1, 74-2, 140-3.

Bowler: Katherine Brunt 7-1-26-0, Anya Shrubsole 8-2-23-2, Georgia Elwiss 7.1-1-28-1, Sophie Ecclestone 7-0-31-0, Natalie Sciver 3-0-11-0, Alex Hartley 6-0-29-0, Heather Knight 3-0-10-0.

