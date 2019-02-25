JUST IN
Scoreboard of the second ODI between Indian women's team and England here Monday.

Mumbai 

England Women Innings:

Amy Ellen Jones


c Ekta Bisht b Shikha Pandey

3

Tammy Beaumont c Deepti Sharma b Shikha Pandey

20

Sarah Taylor

b Goswami

1

Heather Knight

c Rodrigues b Goswami

2

Natalie Sciver

lbw b Goswami

85

Lauren Winfield

c Mandhana b Poonam Yadav

28

Georgia Elwiss

lbw b Shikha Pandey

0

Katherine Brunt

lbw b Shikha Pandey

0

Anya Shrubsole

lbw b Poonam Yadav

1

Sophie Ecclestone

b Goswami

5

Alex Hartley

not out

0

Extras: (B-4, LB-6, W-3, NB-3)

16

Total: (For 10 wkts, 43.3 Ov)

161

Fall of Wickets: 5-1, 11-2, 14-3, 44-4, 93-5, 95-6, 95-7, 108-8, 119-9, 161-10.

Bowler: Jhulan Goswami 8.3-0-30-4, Shikha Pandey 10-1-18-4, Deepti Sharma 8-1-39-0, Ekta Bisht 8-0-36-0, Poonam Yadav 9-2-28-2.

India Women Innings:

Jemimah Rodrigues

c A Jones b A Shrubsole

0

Smriti Mandhana

lbw b A Shrubsole

63

Punam Raut

st S Taylor b G Elwiss

32

Mithali Raj

not out

47

Deepti Sharma

not out

6

Extras: (LB-4, W-10)

14

Total: (For 3 wkts, 41.1 Overs)

162

Fall of Wickets: 1-1, 74-2, 140-3.

Bowler: Katherine Brunt 7-1-26-0, Anya Shrubsole 8-2-23-2, Georgia Elwiss 7.1-1-28-1, Sophie Ecclestone 7-0-31-0, Natalie Sciver 3-0-11-0, Alex Hartley 6-0-29-0, Heather Knight 3-0-10-0.

First Published: Mon, February 25 2019. 15:45 IST

