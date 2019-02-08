JUST IN
Scoreboard of the second Twenty20 International between India women and New Zealand ...

Press Trust of India  |  Auckland 

Scoreboard of the second Twenty20 International between India women and New Zealand women here on Friday.

India women:

Priya Punia c Satterthwaite b Devine 4


Smriti Mandhana c Bates b Mair 36

Jemimah Rodrigues st Martin b Kerr 72

Harmanpreet Kaur c Satterthwaite b Kasperek 5

Dayalan Hemalatha retired hurt 2

Deepti Sharma run out (Martin) 6

Arundhati Reddy c Kerr b Mair 3

Radha Yadav not out 6

Mansi Joshi not out 0

Extras: (LB-1) 1

Total: (for 6 wickets in 20 overs) 135

Fall of wickets: 1-8, 2-71, 3-79, 4-101, 5-129, 6-131

Bowling: Anna Peterson 3-0-22-0, Lea Tahuhu 4-0-28-0, Sophie Devine 2-0-16-1, Amelia Kerr 4-0-31-1, Leigh Kasperek 3-0-20-1, Rosemary Mair 4-0-17-2.

Fri, February 08 2019. 09:30 IST

