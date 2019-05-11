JUST IN
Business Standard

Scoreboard of the Women's T20 Challenge final match between Supernovas and Velocity here ...

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Scoreboard of the Women's T20 Challenge final match between Supernovas and Velocity here Saturday.

Velocity Innings

Hayley Matthews


c Bhatia b Tahuhu

0

Shafali Verma

c Patil b Tahuhu

11

Danielle Wyatt

st Bhatia b Patil

0

Mithali Raj

c Devine b Sciver

12

Veda Krishnamurthy st Bhatia b Devine

8

Sushma Verma

not out

40

Amelia Kerr

c Kaur b Yadav

36

Shikha Pandey

not out

1

Extras: (LB-4 W-9)

13

Total: (For 6 wkts in 20 overs)

121

Fall of Wickets: 1/0 2/1 3/14 4/37 5/37 6/108

Bowling: Lea Tahuhu 4-1-21-2, Anuja Patil 3-0-19-1, Radha Yadav 2-0-13-0, Sophie Devine 4-0-19-1, Natalie Sciver 4-1-27-1, Poonam Yadav 3-0-18-1.

First Published: Sat, May 11 2019. 21:46 IST

