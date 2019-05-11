-
Scoreboard of the Women's T20 Challenge final match between Supernovas and Velocity here Saturday.
Velocity Innings
Hayley Matthews
c Bhatia b Tahuhu
0
Shafali Verma
c Patil b Tahuhu
11
Danielle Wyatt
st Bhatia b Patil
0
Mithali Raj
c Devine b Sciver
12
Veda Krishnamurthy st Bhatia b Devine
8
Sushma Verma
not out
40
Amelia Kerr
c Kaur b Yadav
36
Shikha Pandey
not out
1
Extras: (LB-4 W-9)
13
Total: (For 6 wkts in 20 overs)
121
Fall of Wickets: 1/0 2/1 3/14 4/37 5/37 6/108
Bowling: Lea Tahuhu 4-1-21-2, Anuja Patil 3-0-19-1, Radha Yadav 2-0-13-0, Sophie Devine 4-0-19-1, Natalie Sciver 4-1-27-1, Poonam Yadav 3-0-18-1.
