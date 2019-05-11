Army conducts CoI against senior Lt General for alleged corruption, breach of rules

-
The Army has conducted a Court of Inquiry (CoI) against a senior Lt General for alleged corruption, breach of rules and misappropriation of government funds, official sources said.
The Lt. Gen, posted in the national capital, was also involved in a court case relating to his promotion.
The sources said the investigation is almost complete and the Lt. Gen is likely to face punitive action based on the findings of the CoI.
They said the CoI was ordered against him by the Army headquarters following a series of complaints that he was involved in misappropriation of funds and even bought furniture, air conditioners and several other items for his personal use, breaching laid down financial norms.
Considering the sensitivity of the issue, the CoI was conducted by a Principal Staff Officer of Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat, the sources said.
The Army Chief has been adopting tough approach in dealing with cases of corruption, misconduct and breaching of rules.
In his periodic internal notes to officers and jawans, Gen. Rawat has been cautioning them against any acts of misconduct.
