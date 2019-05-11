Army conducts CoI against senior Lt General for alleged corruption, breach of rules

The has conducted a (CoI) against a senior Lt for alleged corruption, breach of rules and of government funds, official sources said.

The Lt. Gen, posted in the national capital, was also involved in a court case relating to his promotion.

The sources said the investigation is almost complete and the Lt. Gen is likely to face punitive action based on the findings of the CoI.

They said the CoI was ordered against him by the headquarters following a series of complaints that he was involved in of funds and even bought furniture, air conditioners and several other items for his personal use, breaching laid down financial norms.

Considering the sensitivity of the issue, the CoI was conducted by a of Gen. Bipin Rawat, the sources said.

The Army has been adopting tough approach in dealing with cases of corruption, misconduct and breaching of rules.

In his periodic internal notes to officers and jawans, Gen. Rawat has been cautioning them against any acts of misconduct.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)