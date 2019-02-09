Security beefed up in Phagwara a day after violent clash between members of 2 communities

Security was beefed up here on Saturday, a day after a violent clash broke out between members of two communities that left three injured.

Heavy police force was deployed in the town to maintain law and order situation, officials said.

Meanwhile, after day-long parleys by and SSP Satinder Singh with the two communities, a 14-member 'Phagwara Sanjha Parivar Committee' was constituted on Saturday.

The panel, having Phagwara SP Mandeep Singh and SDM in it, besides prominent residents, would meet next week to clear misunderstanding, if any, and also to bridge the communication gap between two factions, said Ashok Sethi, a member of the panel.

Both the and the SSP, who had camped here throughout the day, told the media that the matter was resolved amicably.

The police had earlier booked 15 men of one group, including five by name, and 60-70 unknown ones of the mob on the other side under relevant sections of the IPC.

Meanwhile, both the and the SSP, along with other officers, visited the to enquire about the well being of cousins and who were seriously injured in the clash. The third youth, Rahul Karwal, was discharged from the hospital after first aid Friday night.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)