Police arrests one after video of boys harassing a girl go

A video showing a group of boys harassing and beating a school girl has gone viral on social media in district following which the police swung into action and arrested one of the perpetrators of the crime.

of Police said that one person has been arrested in this connection Saturday.

Police have also identified other persons involved in the incident, SP said adding that they will be arrested soon.

The incident occurred around a fortnight back, below a bridge located between Vanavar halt and Makhdumpur railway station on Patna-Gaya rail section,the video of which has gone viral on the

SP had gone to Makhdumpur to inquire about the incident.

The video shows that a school girl, who is carrying some books and copies in her hand, being harassed and beaten up by a group of boys, police sources said.

The boys had made a video of the incident and later put it on

