Amid R-Day celebrations, security forces kill 2 militants in Srinagar

-
ALSO READ
Kashmir encounter: Security forces kill 6 terrorists, no collateral damage
Six militants, one soldier killed in encounter in Kashmir's Shopian
Jammu and Kashmir encounter: Six terrorists killed in Anantnag
4 Jaish militants killed in encounter with forces in Kashmir's Pulwama
Top LeT commander among six militants killed in Anantnag encounter
-
Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces on Saturday in Khunmoh area on the outskirts of Srinagar city in Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation following information about presence of militants in the area, a police official said, as Republic Day events were being held in parts of the city.
He said the search turned into a gun battle after militants opened firing on security forces.
Two militants were killed in the operation, the official said adding that their identity and group affiliation were being ascertained.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU