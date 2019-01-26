Amid R-Day celebrations, security forces kill 2 militants in Srinagar

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Security personnel stand guard after a grenade attack by militants who were reportedly targeting a CRPF picket, at City Centre Lal Chowk in Srinagar, Friday
Security personnel stand guard in Srinagar. File photo: PTI

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces on Saturday in Khunmoh area on the outskirts of Srinagar city in Jammu and Kashmir, police said. 

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation following information about presence of militants in the area, a police official said, as Republic Day events were being held in parts of the city.  

He said the search turned into a gun battle after militants opened firing on security forces.

Two militants were killed in the operation, the official said adding that their identity and group affiliation were being ascertained.  
First Published: Sat, January 26 2019. 10:40 IST

