Seeking partnerships to make aircrafts in India: Suresh Prabhu

The aviation market in has begun to "explode" and the country is looking to locally manufacture aircrafts, said on Wednesday.

Wooing investors at the inaugural session of the biennial Aero Show here, Prabhu said, "India's aviation market is now beginning to explode..."



"So far, we have had limited airports, very limited connectivity. But now, we have added more airports, taking the number to 103," he added.

"In the next 15 years we will add another 100 airports with an investment of 65 billion USD," he said further.

Highlighting the ministry's comprehensive strategy in the aviation sector, Prabhu said it has come out with 'Vision 2040' and to realise it, would require 2,300 new aeroplanes.

"We look to make aircrafts in India. To make that (possible), we are coming out with an action plan, vision and roadmap," he said.

The also noted that the government has come out with an air cargo policy.

