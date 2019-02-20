Orient Bell Limited Launches 'Chote Bathrooms ke Bade Solutions' Campaign to Make Small Bathrooms Look Bigger

/ -- Orient Bell Limited, a respected and trusted in the industry, has launched a bold new marketing campaign, that breaks industry norms by addressing consumer needs.

The new campaign, 'Chote bathrooms ke bade solutions', i.e., big solutions for small bathrooms promises Orient Bell's expertise in making even small spaces look bigger by choosing the right colors of tiles and laying them in a recommended way.

The bathroom is typically the smallest room in most homes. This situation becomes even more acute with increasingly compact and convenient homes driven by rapid urbanization and nuclear families. Add to it a of increasing prices, new homeowners often end up compromising on their aspirations. Consumers are constantly trying to make their home, their rooms and bathrooms look and feel more spacious.

Building on this universal truth, Orient Bell and their experts will make even the smallest room, the bathroom, look bigger by helping choose the right color combination of tiles and recommending the best patterns to lay them. All a consumer needs to do is to visit an Orient Bell showroom near them or give a missed call on +91-87507-33333.

With this brand campaign, Orient Bell has taken a relatable yet humorous approach to a problem most homeowners live with.

The home and renovation poses a daunting challenge to the typical consumer. Often the required to build one's dream home is so high that consumer loses interest. Orient Bell 's advertisements extend a helping hand, providing a solution to make homes they want to enjoy. The campaign on 'Chote bathroom ke bade solutions' offers solutions, from the same tiles that meet their need. It provides them with a promise that even the smallest bathroom can look beautiful and spacious with a few expert recommendations at the design stage.

This campaign reaches consumers across touchpoints and has been launched across cities via digital, retail, print, and as well. It will be further supported by on ground activations to reach and engage with target consumers in cities across the country.

Orient Bell has been in the industry for nearly 40 years and the last 6 months have seen significant leadership changes. The campaign is a reflection of the promise it holds for the future. The leadership has shown a willingness to start from the consumer. This is a refreshing departure and anyone who has bought a home or constructed one, will appreciate the need for a consumer-first approach in the real-estate industry.

Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Mr. Alok Agarwal, of said, "Today the consumer is much more vocal about his needs and aspirations than earlier. And we must address them. When he walks into our showroom, he is not only buying just a tile, but also connecting with tile experts for advice on making his rooms, or even the smallest bathroom, look bigger. It's a reflection of our focus on putting the consumer & the customer first and driving all our actions to deliver solutions that meet their needs."



The campaign is now live on Youtube:



https:// : Dream House https:// : Gharwali aur Mistry https:// : Natkhat Biwi https:// : Tile selection se pareshaan pati Creative Agency: Foxymoron Duration: 20 seconds Language: Hindi and English The campaign went live on 9 January, 2019About Orient Bell Limited:(OBL) was established in 1977, with its base in The company is widely respected in the industry circles as a trusted & professional manufacturer of wall & floor tiles. It has a chain of signature showrooms to display its complete product range and is privileged to be associated with the architects and builders of the country. It has in the recent past seen an influx of new talent & leadership that's bringing a breath of fresh air in the building & industry. It's a to watch out for.

For more details please visit:

